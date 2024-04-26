Inside The Reds

David Bell Big Factor in Cincinnati Reds' Recent Success

Bell's decisions catapulted the Reds to multiple victories against the Phillies.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell smiles in the dugout ahead of the first pitch of the first inning
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell smiles in the dugout ahead of the first pitch of the first inning / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks in large part to David Bell doing something I have been wanting him to do.

Very early on in the season, Bell seemed to be waiting too long to call on the bullpen. Maybe that was by design so that guys could build confidence, but it seemed to be costly more times than not. This past series, Bell seems to have shifted his thinking.

The perfect example of this was on Tuesday. In the top of the fifth inning, Andrew Abbott walked the bases loaded without getting an out. He had kept the scoreboard clean to this point, but he had done so while allowing hard contact and pitching around base runners. It was clear he didn’t have his best stuff.

After Abbott struck out Kyle Schwarber for the first out of the inning, Bell decided to bring in Fernando Cruz and the best pitch in baseball to shut down the inning. Cruz delivered and Bell looked like a genius.

Just two weeks ago, Bell would have left Abbott in. There were multiple examples of this. Now he realizes he can trust his bullpen, and especially Cruz. This will be a key trait, moving forward, for the Reds to achieve success.

They're back in action on Friday night against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 