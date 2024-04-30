Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Hits Towering Home Run Against Padres

Elly De La Cruz has eight home runs this season.

James Rapien

Apr 26, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) on the field
Apr 26, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) on the field / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds star Elly De La Cruz continued his impressive start to the season on Monday night against the Padres.

The 22-year-old hit a towering home run to center field. It's his eighth home run of the season, which is tied for fifth in the big leagues. The homer gave CIncinnati a 1-0 lead. Watch the home run from multiple angles below:

Published
