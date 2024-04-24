Inside The Reds

How to Watch: Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 3

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 14-10 on the season.

Caleb Sisk

Apr 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after
Apr 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Reds are hoping to gain control of their four-game series against the Phillies on Wednesday night.

Here's how to watch and listen to the matchup:

  • Gameday: Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Watch: Bally Sports Ohio, NBCSP, MLB TV, FuboTV
  • Listen: WLW 700, 94 WIP, WTTM 1680
  • Reds Pitcher: Nick Lodolo (0.75 ERA, 2-0)
  • Phillies Pitcher: Spencer Turnbull (1.23 ERA, 2-0)
  • Reds Record: 13-10 (3rd)
  • Phillies Record: 15-9 (2nd)

Published
Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 