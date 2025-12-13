Former Reds All-Star Signs Deal With Rangers
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star closer Alexis Diaz signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.
Diaz appeared in 196 games for the Reds over his career with 75 saves, 227 strikeouts, and a 3.21 ERA in 193 1/3 innings. He got fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and was an All-Star in the 2023 season before really struggling this season.
The former All-Star was traded to the Dodgers for minor league pitcher Mike Villani on May 29th after posting a 12.00 ERA in six games with the Reds in April, with just three strikeouts and five walks across six total innings.
Diaz appeared in nine games for the Dodgers before being designated for assignment by LA and being picked up by the Braves. He pitched in three games and gave up three runs on 0 hits and five walks for Atlanta before being removed from their 40-man roster.
You can see Passan's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4