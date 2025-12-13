Former Reds All-Star Signs Deal With Rangers

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star closer Alexis Diaz signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

Diaz appeared in 196 games for the Reds over his career with 75 saves, 227 strikeouts, and a 3.21 ERA in 193 1/3 innings. He got fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and was an All-Star in the 2023 season before really struggling this season.

The former All-Star was traded to the Dodgers for minor league pitcher Mike Villani on May 29th after posting a 12.00 ERA in six games with the Reds in April, with just three strikeouts and five walks across six total innings.

Diaz appeared in nine games for the Dodgers before being designated for assignment by LA and being picked up by the Braves. He pitched in three games and gave up three runs on 0 hits and five walks for Atlanta before being removed from their 40-man roster.

You can see Passan's full post below:

In addition to signing catcher Danny Jansen to a two-year, $14.5 million contract, the Texas Rangers are also in agreement on one-year contracts with right-handed reliever Alexis Díaz and left-hander Tyler Alexander, sources tell ESPN. @ByRobertMurray had the Jansen news first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2025

