Cincinnati Reds Absolutely Winning Brady Singer Trade Early in 2025 Season
CINCINNATI -- Sometimes tough decisions have to be made to get what you need in Major League Baseball.
That's what the Reds did in November when they traded Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.
The Reds needed to bolster the depth in their starting pitching rotation coming into 2025. Singer has done just that for the Reds, winning each of his first three starts this season.
Singer is the fourth pitcher in the Reds starting rotation. Yet, he's been pitching like, at the very least, the third-best pitcher in the Reds rotation. That's a sign that Singer has come in and given the Reds exactly what they wanted: another reliable piece in their starting rotation.
The former Royal has a 3.18 ERA for the Reds through his first three starts. Despite making two of his first three starts in the hitter-friendly park that is Great American Ball Park, Singer has only allowed three earned runs and struck out 11 batters in those two starts. In his first start against Texas back on March 31, Singer struck out eight and allowed just one hit in seven innings.
Singer's best season with the Royals was in 2022 when he went 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA, 150 strikeouts and just 35 walks. His career high in strikeouts is 170, which came in 2024 in his final season in Kansas City.
So far, the Reds have gotten exactly what they wanted from Singer through three starts. Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo lead the Reds' rotation, but having a pitcher like Singer be able to provide added depth behind them is crucial towards this team's ability to win series.
The Reds traded away a fan favorite in India to acquire Singer. If Singer keeps pitching like he has through three games, he will become a fan favorite in Reds Country this season.
Check out his postgame comments below: