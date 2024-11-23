MLB Analyst Says Kansas City Royals Won Jonathan India-Brady Singer Trade With Cincinnati Reds
CINCINNATI — The Reds traded Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Royals in exchange for starting pitcher Brady Singer on Friday night.
India won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2021 and had become a fan favorite during his four seasons with the club.
MLB analyst Keith Law understands the trade for both teams, but says Kansas City won the trade.
I can see this deal going sideways for either club, but right now, I’d rather have the Royals’ end of it," Law wrote for The Athletic. "India gives them an OBP boost they sorely need, and while his batted-ball data doesn’t support any upside, he can slug .390 and still help this team. Wiemer’s a lottery ticket of sorts, and while I contend that the lottery is just a tax on people who are bad at math, if you’re handing me a lottery ticket with Wiemer’s 2025 stats on it underneath whatever that scratch-off substance is (probably hemlock juice or cyanide), I’ll take it. I’ve taken the L on Singer, but that doesn’t mean I want his next three years; starting pitchers with chronic platoon-split issues will always worry me. I hope I’m wrong about him, but I see a lot of homers from left-handed batters in his near future. My crystal ball has had bad reception before, though, so don’t fret too much."
The Reds are banking on Singer to bring stability to a rotation that has talent, but has also dealt with injuries in recent seasons.
Check out Law's entire breakdown of the trade here.
