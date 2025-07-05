Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Signs Minor League Deal With New York Yankees

Kuhnel pitches for the Reds in parts of four seasons.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel (66) throws a pith in the fifth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson. Cincinnati Reds At San Francisco Giants Spring Training
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel (66) throws a pith in the fifth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson. Cincinnati Reds At San Francisco Giants Spring Training / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joel Kuhnel signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees, according to MLB.com's transaction log.

The 30-year-old appeared in 69 games for Cincinnati from 2019 to 2023. He has an ERA of 4.28 and struck out 68 batters in 74 innings with the Reds.

In 2022, he pitched in a career high 53 games for the Reds, but had an ERA of 6.36 in 58 innings.

Over the last two seasons, Kuhnel has spent time with the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays.

