Hall of Famer and Cincinnati Reds Legend Barry Larkin Joins Orlando MLB Expansion Bid
The Orlando Dreamers announced on Wednesday that former Red and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin has joined the organization. The Dreamers are trying to get an MLB franchise in the city.
Larkin lives in Orlando and will be serving as the MLB Ambassador for the Dreamers.
"I spent considerable time talking to key people in Major League Baseball, including Commissioner Manfred, before committing to join the Orlando Dreamers' effort," Larkin said. "There were many phone calls to Jim, asking detailed questions concerning the approach, the accomplishments to date, and the strategies moving forward. It became immediately apparent that Orlando has the most compelling market in the country to be the next MLB franchise location. Further, the unmatched proposed stadium location in the heart of the tourist corridor, combined with the dramatic initial domed stadium design and planned adjacent local commuter/high speed rail station, provide a huge competitive advantage compared to other metro areas that might be interested in pursuing a team."
Barry Larkin spent all 19 seasons of his Major League career with the Cincinnati Reds, cementing his legacy as one of the franchise’s greatest players. A 12-time All-Star and the 1995 National League MVP, Larkin also earned nine Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Gloves.
"The strategies and backgrounds of the key people involved with the Dreamers' effort gave me full confidence that with appropriate support from the media, the community, and government officials that Orlando will secure a Major League Baseball franchise before the end of this decade. At this stage in my career, nothing could be more exciting than being a key part of this effort in my adopted home of Orlando, Florida."
Larkin is a Cincinnati native. You can read the full announcement here.
