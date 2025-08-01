INSTANT REACTION: Reds Bounce Back From Heartbreaking Loss, Beat Braves 3-2
CINCINNATI -- Baseball is a funny game. Less than 24 hours after falling 12-11 in 10 innings in a wild game Thursday night against Atlanta Braves, the Reds put up just enough runs to hang on for a 3-2 win Friday afternoon. The two teams combined for 30 hits and 23 runs Thursday night. Friday afternoon, they combined for 12 hits and five runs.
The Reds needed this win to even the series and quickly erase the bad taste from Thursday night. Now at 58-53, the Reds have the opportunity to win the series when they battle the Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night.
It wasn't without drama Friday afternoon, as Reds closer Emilio Pagan allowed the first three Braves to reach in the top of the ninth. Pagan retired the next three batters, though, to close out the game and even the series for the Reds.
Here are our takeaways from the Reds 3-2 win over the Braves:
Brady Singer's Shutout Effort
Singer has pitched really well in each of his last two starts since getting roughed up in Washington.
Making his first start in August Friday afternoon, Singer pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. He gave up just one walk on four hits, throwing 66 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
In his last two starts, Singer has 18 strikeouts to just two walk. He's allowed seven hits and just one earned run.
These last two starts look a lot like the Singer we saw in April. The Reds traded for the right-hander back in November this past offseason. It's a trade that has been mostly good for the Reds, and it will look even better if he pitches well in August.
Timely Hitting Gives The Reds Just Enough Runs
Matt McLain got the scoring started with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. The in the bottom of the seventh, Will Benson hit an opposite-field two-run home run to extend the Reds lead to 3-0.
Those two hits proved crucial in the game. The Reds being able to win without scoring a lot of runs is good, especially after a night where they scored eight runs in the bottom of the eighth to overcome an 11-3 deficit.
Notes And Observations
- Emilio Pagan picked up his 23rd save of the season.
- Will Benson's home run was his ninth of the season.
- The Reds went just 1-3 with runners in scoring position and left three runners on base.
- Atlanta went 1-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He threw 83 pitches, 53 for strikes.
On Deck
The Reds rev their engines on the road for a nationally televised game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves.
Saturday night's game will be a nationally televised gaeme on FOX with Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 E.T.. The game will also be on 700WLW.
Reds right-hander Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26 ERA) will battle Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA). Both pitchers grew up in Tennessee.