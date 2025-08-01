INSTANT REACTION: Reds Mount Epic Comeback But Fall Short to Braves
CINCINNATI -- If you either turned the game off or left Great American Ball Park during the top of the eighth inning, you would have been justified.
Then again, though, Thursday night's game at Great American Ball Park is the latest testament to Yogi Berra's famous saying "It ain't over 'till it's over."
The Reds fell 12-11 in 10 innings to the Atlanta Braves Thursday night, but it wasn't before an epic comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning where the Reds rallied from down 11-3 to tie the game 11-11.
Atlanta scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th on a sacrafice fly from Marcell Ozuna, and the Reds were retired in order in the bottom of the 10th.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Thursday night's 12-11 loss to the Braves.
Reds Epic Comeback Falls Short
The eighth inning was a rollercoaster, to say the least.
Atlanta scored eight runs in the top of the eighth inning, a nightmare of a half inning for the Reds. They used four relievers to give up eight runs. Cincinnati's defense didn't help either, making sloppy plays in the field and allowing the Braves to keep traffic on the basepaths.
But just when it looked like Thursday night was going to be a night of indictments on the Reds' front office, who probably could have done more at the trade deadline, the Reds came out of nowhere to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Yup, that's right. Tie. The. Game.
Before they made an out, the Reds tied the game 11-11. Seven hits, eight runs and an improbable comeback to accomplish something that had only been done twice before since 1969.
The Reds eventually came up short, and yes, it's frustrating. To come all the way back and lose is disheartening. It's almost worse than being down 11-3 after allowing eight runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Reds Squander Scoring Chances Early
In case you forgot, which is totally okay, the Reds led this game 3-0. Elly De La Cruz's two-run home run gave the Reds a three-run lead in the bottom of the third.
But the Reds could have played add-on multiple times. They left multiple runners on base in multiple innings.
Had they been able to convert on those golden opportunities, they would have won even with the nightmarish top of the eighth inning.
Andrew Abbott Battles Through Not Having His Best Stuff
On a night where he struggled to throw strikes, the Reds All-Star left-hander still manage to leave the game with a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Abbott pitched 5 1/3 innings Thursday night, allowing three runs (two earned) with five hits and five walks. Only 57 of his 96 pitches were for strikes, and he only had one strikeout.
It was not Abbott's best night, but he battled to keep the Reds ahead through the duration of his start.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 5-18 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
- Five relievers pitched for the Reds Thursday night.
- Cincinnati had 17 hits in 47 at-bats.
- Atlanta went 7-19 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.
- Braves starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
- De La Cruz's home run was his first since June 23rd.
- The top three Reds hitters in the lineup- Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte and De La Cruz, each had three hits
- Ke'Bryan Hayes went 1-5 with a three-run home run in his Reds debut.
- Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies went 4-6 Thursday night.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Braves continues Friday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Reds right-hander Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA) will start against Braves left-hander Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA).
First pitch is at 12:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
