Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Put Up Huge Numbers in Spring Training

The Reds are hoping this is the start of a spectacular season for their young star.

James Rapien

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has quickly become one of baseball's brightest stars.

The 23-year-old made his first All-Star team last season, posting a .259/.339/.471 slash line with 25 home runs and 76 RBI. He also led the big leagues with 67 stolen bases.

De La Cruz is already one of the best players in baseball, but he can certainly take his game to another level.

He gave the Reds a glimpse of what could be in store this season during spring training.

De La Cruz posted a .409/.519/.773 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.292 OPS in 18 games. He also drew 10 walks in spring training and had 12 strikeouts in 44 at-bats. That's huge for a player like De La Cruz, who needs to be more disciplined at the plate.

If he's found that patience, than there's no reason why he can't be a dominant player this season.

“I want you to be the best player in baseball on the best team in baseball. That’s my goal," Reds manager Terry Francona told De La Cruz last month at the start of spring training.

The young star appears ready to take another big step forward in his development. He'll get his first chance to show the baseball world what he can do on Thursday when the Reds play the Giants at 4:10 p.m. ET on Opening Day.

De La Cruz finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in the Reds' 8-2 win over the Nationals last year on Opening Day.

Check out his spring training numbers below:

-----

