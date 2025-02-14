Terry Francona Had Blunt Message for Elly De La Cruz During 20 Minute Meeting at Reds Spring Training
CINCINNATI — Terry Francona is hoping to get the most out of a young Reds team that's expecting to make a playoff run this season.
The Reds hired Francona in October. The World Series Champion met with De La Cruz on Thursday. The duo talked for 20 minutes.
Francona had a message for the Reds star shortstop.
“I want you to be the best player in baseball on the best team in baseball. That’s my goal," Francona said according to Gordon Wittenmyer of Cincinnati.com. "And he got a big smile on his face.”
De La Cruz was an All-Star last season. He's still just 23-years-old.
He posted a .259/.339/.471 slash line with 25 home runs, 76 RBI and 67 stolen bases last season.
The Reds would love to see De La Cruz take another step forward in his quest to become the best player in the world.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast