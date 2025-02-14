Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Had Blunt Message for Elly De La Cruz During 20 Minute Meeting at Reds Spring Training

The Reds are hoping De La Cruz can take another step forward this season.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a two-run triple during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Terry Francona is hoping to get the most out of a young Reds team that's expecting to make a playoff run this season.

The Reds hired Francona in October. The World Series Champion met with De La Cruz on Thursday. The duo talked for 20 minutes.

Francona had a message for the Reds star shortstop.

“I want you to be the best player in baseball on the best team in baseball. That’s my goal," Francona said according to Gordon Wittenmyer of Cincinnati.com. "And he got a big smile on his face.”

De La Cruz was an All-Star last season. He's still just 23-years-old.

He posted a .259/.339/.471 slash line with 25 home runs, 76 RBI and 67 stolen bases last season.

The Reds would love to see De La Cruz take another step forward in his quest to become the best player in the world.

