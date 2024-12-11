Inside The Reds

Report: Boston Red Sox Trading for White Sox Starter Garrett Crochet

The Reds were reportedly interested in Crochet.

James Rapien

Sep 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Garrett Crochet is headed to Boston.

The Red Sox are in the process of finalizing a deal with the White Sox for the 25-year-old left hander according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Reds, Cubs and Brewers were three of the many teams interested in trading for Crochet.

Instead, Crochet stays in the American League. The deal includes top prospect Kyle Teel according to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News