Report: Boston Red Sox Trading for White Sox Starter Garrett Crochet
The Reds were reportedly interested in Crochet.
CINCINNATI — Garrett Crochet is headed to Boston.
The Red Sox are in the process of finalizing a deal with the White Sox for the 25-year-old left hander according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The Reds, Cubs and Brewers were three of the many teams interested in trading for Crochet.
Instead, Crochet stays in the American League. The deal includes top prospect Kyle Teel according to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.
