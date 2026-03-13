Cincinnati Reds Should Pass on Reunion With Former All-Star
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Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Diaz had a 3.21 ERA across four seasons with the Reds. He was traded during the 2025 season and has since spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Texas Rangers.
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Should the Reds Sign Him?
Diaz was traded because his performance dropped signifcantly. Since he's left Cincinnati, he has not had much success either.
In Spring Training this year, Diaz has given up eight runs on three hits and four walks. When Diaz is at his best, he is effectively wild. However, since last season, he has struggled to find his command at all.
It would not make sense to bring Diaz back unless he's willing to take a minor league deal and work on the things that got him to the bigs in the first place.
Even with the injury to Caleb Ferguson, I would be surprised if the Reds signed him to any sort of deal.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4