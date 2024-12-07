Inside The Reds

MLB Insider Shares Latest Update on Reds' Possible Interest in Garrett Crochet

Will the Reds add another starting pitcher?

James Rapien

Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds are no longer interested in trading for White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

The Reds were rumored to have interest in the 25-year-old, but that was before they kept Nick Martinez and traded for Brady Singer.

"After injuries wrecked the rotation last season, there can never be "too much depth,'" Sheldon wrote. "The Reds did have interest in trading for White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, but that was before they landed Singer."

Now with Singer and Martinez in the mix, the Reds will likely shift their focus toward the outfield.

In an ideal world, they'd land a power hitter that could anchor the middle of their lineup and also be a quality outfielder.

Sheldon wrote about the Reds' offseason plans ahead of MLB winter meetings. Check out his breakdown here.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI.

