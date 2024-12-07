MLB Insider Shares Latest Update on Reds' Possible Interest in Garrett Crochet
CINCINNATI — The Reds are no longer interested in trading for White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.
The Reds were rumored to have interest in the 25-year-old, but that was before they kept Nick Martinez and traded for Brady Singer.
"After injuries wrecked the rotation last season, there can never be "too much depth,'" Sheldon wrote. "The Reds did have interest in trading for White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, but that was before they landed Singer."
Now with Singer and Martinez in the mix, the Reds will likely shift their focus toward the outfield.
In an ideal world, they'd land a power hitter that could anchor the middle of their lineup and also be a quality outfielder.
Sheldon wrote about the Reds' offseason plans ahead of MLB winter meetings. Check out his breakdown here.
