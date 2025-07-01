Report: Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Retiring
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart is hanging up his cleats and retiring after 12 seasons, his agent Steve Rath told Fansided's Robert Murray on Monday.
Barnhart played for the Reds for eight seasons from 2014-2021. The switch-hitter slashed .248/.324/.371 with 172 extra-base with Cincinnati.
He was a two-time Gold Glove winner, winning the award in 2017 and 2020. He was just the third catcher in Reds history to win the award multiple times.
Barnhart saw time with the Tigers, Cubs, Diamondbacks, and Rangers over the last four seasons.
He was drafted by the Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in April of 2014.
Barnhart had a great career and was a fan favorite in his time with Cincinnati.
