Super Bowl Winner Justin Tuck Makes Bold Claim About Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz
The path of a professional athlete playing two different sports is not an uncommon practice. We have seen Football greats such as Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson take their skills to the to the diamond as well as others such as Russell Wilson who dabbled in the minor leagues before ultimately committing to the NFL.
In the case of all three, they all started their professional careers in the MLB before fully committing to the NFL later in their respective careers.
When posed with the question of which MLB players could have a chance in the NFL today, New York Giants great and Super Bowl winner Justin Tuck made a bold claim on The 611 Podcast.
"On the baseball side, I gotta go with [Aaron] Judge, man. I'm sure there's more, but he's so different than the typical baseball player just looking at him. I would definitely put him as my number one draft pick of a guy who probably could play football," Tuck said.
Tuck went into detail about Judge's size and speed stating that he could be a wide-receiving tight end. "He can use his size, his speed, and I'm assuming he can catch," Tuck stated.
Shortly after discussing the Yankees right fielder, Tuck then named Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
"I feel like Cruz from the Reds. He's just an athlete, like I don't know what position he would play," Tuck said. "Wide receiver, safety, whatever, but that dude, his speed, his length. . . He looks like he's not afraid of contact. He'd be my sleeper."
The former NFL star went on to reiterate that Cruz could play essentially any skill position.
Neither player is going to make the leap to the NFL, but the idea of Cruz going to the league and catchin passes from Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is a fun thought. Just imagine having a wide receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and De La Cruz.
Check out the post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast