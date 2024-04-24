Nick Lodolo Off to Elite Start for Cincinnati Reds
Nick Lodolo has returned in a big way for the Cincinnati Reds. He is the main reason to be optimistic about the Reds rotation.
Sure it’s a small sample size, but Lodolo has looked like his old self so far this season. In 2023, he struggled through seven starts as he was pitching hurt. Lodolo's health is the key to unlocking him being the ace in the rotation.
The other is the performances he’s put together. I’m not talking about ERA or WHIP or anything like that, that will even out. What he is doing that is exciting is the quality of contact and the walk rate.
In 12 innings, opposing batters have amassed exactly one barrel against Lodolo. He is also walking just 2.2% of the batters he’s faced. Maybe the walk rate ticks up a bit, but it is beginning from an elite spot.
Lodolo's curveball is also elite. He has a 50% swing-and-miss rate on that pitch right now.
Lodolo isn’t going to have an ERA under 1.00 for the rest of the season (although that would be cool), but if he can maintain a low barrel rate and a low walk rate, he will be an elite option for the Reds starting rotation.
