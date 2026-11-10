2027 Is Now Or Never For Matt McLain

We are two years removed from Matt McLain missing all of the 2024 MLB season. In 2025 and 2026, the former first-round pick has left a lot to be desired. He's had his moments, but he needs to make them consistent.

Struggling in 2025 after a shoulder injury was to be expected. McLain had a 78 OPS+ and a 0.1 bWAR in his return season. But 2026 was supposed to be the year we saw improvement, and his numbers got worse.

In 2026, McLain had an OPS+ of 69 and a bWAR of -0.6. His batting average was 35 points lower in 2026, and his on-base percentage was 26 points lower as well. For a guy the Reds deemed to be part of the next great Reds team, the trend isn't promising.

The more you look into it, the worse it gets. He was in the 1st percentile in Major League Baseball with a Batting Run Value of -19, the 12th percentile in strikeout percentage, and the 38th percentile in Bat Speed.

McLain still provides tools that can give you hope; he has a great range as a second baseman and has played shortstop, his natural position, really well when Elly De La Cruz was either on the injured list or was the designated hitter. The Reds did place him in center field for a few games, which obviously fits the Reds' strategy.

Despite the strikeout issues and the lack of power, McLain is still skilled at recognizing the strike zone. Last season, he was in the 68th percentile in chase rate and was just above league average in drawing walks. Though that did drop nearly 15% from 2025.

As the Reds move on from 2026 to 2027, they need to see the real Matt McLain. This will be his third season since his shoulder injury, and the Reds need to know if they can trust him to help them get back to being competitive. While Elly and Sal Stewart are the two hitters opposing pitchers fear, more players need to step up, and of the remaining group, McLain is arguably the most talented, but needs to show it.

He was their best player in the 2023 season and gave all of Reds' country a lot of hope. Injuries happen; the Reds mismanaging injuries happens, but if Matt McLain wants to help the Reds win again, he needs to make it happen.