Elly De La Cruz's future in Cincinnati has been a hot topic this offseason. Former Reds players, national markets, and even leaks about teams interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star.

The fan base has even shown strong support for moving on from their best player, citing the Reds' small-market issues and lack of direction as evidence he won't re-sign with the Reds when he can test free agency.

While all of that is true, it just doesn't feel like it is the right time for the Reds to move on from Elly. Sure, they could get a haul from teams, since he is one of the best players in baseball, but why rush?

Team Control

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds currently control De La Cruz until 2030. Although the future of Major League Baseball is up in the air, Elly should still be with the Reds whenever the 2027 season begins. If the Reds do decide to move on from Elly, why not wait until at least 2029, see where they stand competitively, and get the most out of him while he's in their uniform?

Simply put, if the Reds want any chance of being a winning team in 2027, they will need Elly to be on their roster. While many think this is unlikely, and understandably so, the team should be willing to roll the dice with him on the roster. You'll be hard-pressed to fill that roster spot, even with the abundance of shortstops in the organization.

Not Enough Depth

The other issue is that even with the aforementioned group of middle infielders they have drafted over the years, the few who have had chances to play at the big league level have left a lot to be desired. Edwin Arroyo was called up this year when Elly went on the IL, and had a .549 OPS in 160 plate appearances. Matt McLain is naturally a shortstop but has made a solid double-play duo with Elly as the Reds' everyday second baseman. Also, since his shoulder injury in 2024, he has struggled at the plate over the last two seasons. Noelvi Marte has been moved to right field, and while he has shown glimpses of his talent, he hasn't shown much reason for hope for his major league future.

The Reds' farm system has talented shortstops, but none of them are particularly close to being Major League ready. The Reds selected Steele Hall and Justin LeBron with their first-round picks in the last two MLB Drafts. Both guys have given reasons for hope, but are currently in Single-A ball. Tyson Lewis, Eric Becker, and Liberts Aponte also identify as shortstops, but none of them have appeared past Single-A either.

Do You Trust the Front Office?

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lastly, if the Reds move on from Elly De La Cruz, can we really trust this front office to get maximum value for him in return? If you look at the trades they have made since the 2022 MLB lockout, the return has been disappointing. Other than Spencer Steer, you're hard-pressed to select a player who is a sure-fire every-day major leaguer, or pitcher, that can consistently get outs.

This isn't to say the Reds shouldn't ever move on from Elly. You'd certainly prefer to get something for him other than a Compensatory draft pick, but patience is the route they should take here. With the team control they have over him, why not try to make the most of the time they do have with him?