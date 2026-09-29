3 Key Players the Reds Could Sign to Contract Extensions This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds had a disappointing season this year. They have a solid young core of players, but it simply wasn't enough, as the rest of the roster was so underwhelming that the Reds never seemed to have a shot at the postseason. This comes a year after they made their way into the postseason.

Still, there were some exciting moments for the Reds, including the day they signed Chase Burns to a massive contract extension that's set to keep him in town for the foreseeable future. Burns is one of the best pitchers in the league, and he proved that all season. He was the clear best pitcher in Cincinnati, and the Reds will have him on the roster for the next seven years.

The Reds need to make more big moves like this if they want to sustain their success. Which players could they look to sign to contract extensions next?

Sal Stewart

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) breaks his bat as he hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player on this list is the most likely Reds star to be signed to an extension. Rookie sensation Sal Stewart would be the perfect contract extension candidate for a few reasons.

First of all, he's good enough that an extension is warranted. He has all the tools to be a weapon for the Reds in the future, and he proved that this season with over 30 home runs and over 110 RBIs. He's early enough in his contract that an eight- or nine-year extension would still be affordable for Cincinnati, especially since he posted an OPS below .800 this season.

If the Reds are going to make a big move this offseason, this is the one.

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds Spencer Steer during a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds could look to re-sign Spencer Steer to a new contract extension this offseason. He has two years of arbitration left on his deal, and he's coming off a season that was shortened due to injuries. His value isn't as high as it could be, but when he's healthy, he's one of the best players in the Reds' lineup.

Steer has a chance to return to the middle of the Reds' order next season. If the Reds see him as a middle-of-the-order bat, paired with his defensive versatility, he's the prime extension candidate. A five-year deal could keep him in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future without breaking the bank.

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest move the Reds could make is a massive contract extension with Elly De La Cruz. But this is about as unlikely as it gets. De La Cruz could be looking at a contract worth nearly $700 million if he hits free agency in a few years. The Reds certainly couldn't afford to give him a deal of that nature, so there's almost no way these two sides come together on an extension.

The Reds should look into the idea of signing De La Cruz to a new deal. They should put an offer on the table. Whatever money they can afford, they should offer it to him. But coming off such an incredible year, there's almost no way De La Cruz would entertain any offer the Reds could make him.