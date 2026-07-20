3 Reds Players Made History in Sunday's Win Over Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds didn't just win on Sunday. They added several new entries to the franchise record book.

Tyler Stephenson, Jose Trevino, and rookie Sal Stewart all joined in on the fun.

Tyler Stephenson Delivers One of the Best Games by a Reds Catcher in Years

Tyler Stephenson turned in one of the most dominant offensive performances by a Reds catcher in recent memory.

He hit two home runs and just missed hitting his third. Since June 21, Stephenson has been one of the best offensive catchers in the sport, slashing .380/.426/.580 with seven extra-base hits. During that time, he's striking out just 15.9% of the time, down from 24.9% on the season.

Stephenson finished with 10 total bases, the most by any Reds player this season. It's also the most by a Cincinnati catcher since Ryan Lavarnway totaled 10 bases against the St. Louis Cardinals on this date in 2019.

Stephenson and Trevino Make Franchise History

Jul 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds also made franchise history from behind the plate.

After Jose Trevino hit two home runs on Saturday, Stephenson followed with a multi-homer game on Sunday, making them the first catching duo in franchise history to record multi-home run games in back-to-back contests.

Trevino certainly isn't known for his offense, but it's been nice to see him swinging a hot bat lately. Since coming off the injured list a little over a month ago, Trevino is slashing .357/.357/.619 with five extra-base hits.

Sal Stewart Joins Elite Company

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts from second on an RBI double in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sal Stewart continues to build a rookie season that deserves to be remembered.

With his 20th home run and 23rd double of the season, Stewart became just the second Reds rookie at his age or younger to record at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles in a season.

The only player to accomplish the feat at a younger age? Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.

Stewart is slashing .253/.334/.475 with 43 extra-base hits this season. He's also walking in over 10% of his plate appearances.

Stewart has consistently found himself alongside some of the biggest names in franchise history throughout his rookie campaign, and Sunday's milestone added another impressive accomplishment to what has already been one of the best rookie seasons the Reds have seen in decades.

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