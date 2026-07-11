Chase Burns Comments on Decision to Not Pitch in 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Cincinnati Reds have not had the season anyone had hoped for them. However, there have been some bright spots to the frustrating season.

The biggest shining star this season has been the performance of rookie starting pitcher Chase Burns. Burns is 11-1 in 18 starts this season, with an ERA of 2.54. His breakout rookie season also earned the Reds star his first MLB All-Star selection.

Sadly, Burns will not be participating in the MidSummer Classic. On Saturday, it was revealed that Burns is dealing with a groin issue and approached Reds manager Terry Francona about missing the All-Star Game. Shortly after, Burns spoke with the media about his decision.

Mature Decision

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inining at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think it's just smart for me to not get (groin) tight again," Burns tells Mike Petraglia. "Work on my recovery and focus on the second half of the season."

For any rookie, just knowing they were going to appear in the MLB All-Star Game would have them ready to run through a wall. But it takes a special talent to know they should probably be watching the game from the sidelines to avoid further injury themselves. Burns' decision to skip the game this season is a mature decision.

Not The Only Rookie

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) bats against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns being out of the All-Star game is unfortunate, but Reds fans have someone else they can cheer for this season.

Rookie slugger Sal Stewart will also be repping Cincinnati and the National League for the big game. Recently, Stewart added his name to another impressive stat in Reds history. Stewart surpassed Frank Robinson for the most home runs before the All-Star break in a rookie season.

Any time someone has their name next to Robinson in a career statistic means they are doing something right. Stewart is on pace to have an even more historic rookie season.

A Bright Future

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The present play and operations of this franchise has been deflating. With each passing day, it feels the Reds' dreams of making a late season playoff push won't be happening. However, there are a few reasons to be happy about the future.

Stewart and Burns are two reasons for that bright future. Saturday also was the start of the 2026 MLB Draft, and the Reds added some more pieces to the future, and it started with Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron. A Lebron in Ohio? Sounds like that could be special.