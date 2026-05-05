The Cincinnati Reds drafted catcher Jacob Friend in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Davidson College. Friend, 23, also plays center field and right field.

In 2025, he spent time with the ACL Reds and Daytona. However, he really struggled, slashing just .179/.413/.321 with 11 extra-base hits and 64 strikeouts in 72 games.

This year, in 22 games, Friend has been incredible at the dish, slashing .329/.440/.707 with 17 extra-base hits.

On Tuesday, he was named the Florida State League Player of the Month.

He leads the FSL in total bases, slugging percentage, and OPS.

"In the batter's box he’s a patient hitter who works the count and has a good understanding of the strike zone," Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com wrote when he was drafted. "He never really hit for much average in college, hitting .274, .277, and .274 in his three seasons at Davidson. He walked more than he struck out as a junior, but that is more due to his high walk rate than him making a lot of contact. For a college hitter, he struck out at a bit of a higher-end rate."

One thing Friend needs to cut down on is hit strikeout rate. Hs is striking out 29% of the time, which is too high, especially in Low-A.

With Alfredo Duno already in Dayton, it feels like Friend could be a player who skips High-A Dayton and goes straight to Double-A Chattanooga.

Regardless, he's an interesting player to watch as the season continues.

Reds Injury Updates

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) scores on a RBI triple hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Eugenio Suarez stretched on the field and took grounders before Monday's game against the Cubs. There is still no timetable for his return.

Nick Lodolo threw 79 pitches with Triple-A Louisville in May and is expected to start on Friday, May 8, against the Houston Astros.

“I’m really excited. I’ve just been kind of sitting here, trying to truck along slowly," Lodolo told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I’m excited to get back in, get out there and compete and just be a part of it with the boys."

More importantly, it doesn't sound like the left-hander will be on any sort of pitch limit when he starts on Friday.

“I’m not going to be up here with a limit,"

Caleb Ferguson has made two rehab appearances with Double-A Chattanooga. He is expected to pitch in at least two more rehab games before the Reds have to make a decision on him.

Brandon Williamson had an MRI and received good news. The MRI showed no structural issues.



