3 Trade Landing Spots for Tyler Stephenson if Reds Opt to Deal Him

The Cincinnati Reds began the year on a high note, as they were one of the better teams in the league after a month of play. But they fell off a cliff over the last two months, which has resulted in them finding themselves at the bottom of the National League Central as the trade deadline approaches.

The Reds are seemingly looking to sell over the next few days. They have a few valuable assets that could entice contending teams to ship prospects to Cincinnati. One of the Reds' top trade chips is catcher Tyler Stephenson, who sits on the last year of his contract. The Reds could look to re-sign him, but it doesn't seem like they're eager to send him a boatload of money.

This season, Stephenson has clubbed eight home runs and is slashing .247/.325/.396. He has an OPS of .720, which makes him a solid offensive backstop.

If the Reds opt to trade Stephenson, where could they look to send him?

Boston Red Sox

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Danny Coulombe (67) celebrates with catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox weren't viewed as contenders a few weeks ago, but they've run off a very impressive win streak that's catapulted them into the postseason picture. As a result, they might look to buy instead of sell at the trade deadline.

Stephenson is the perfect trade target to fill a massive hole in the Red Sox lineup. They have used Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong behind the dish, and neither provides them with an average offensive catcher. Adding Stephenson would be exactly the kind of move that could keep the Red Sox in the postseason race.

Tampa Bay Rays

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) works through catching drills at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the better teams in the league this season, and they're in desperate need of a catcher. Trading for Stephenson would fill one of the glaring holes on their roster without breaking the bank. The Rays are in a position to trade for a few solid pieces at the deadline, though they might not be able to swing a blockbuster deal for one of the top players in the league. As a result, upgrading at catcher makes perfect sense.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jun 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the perfect fit for Stephenson this season. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the league again this season, and they're in desperate need of another catcher. Will Smith has been completely shut down and will be out indefinitely, which makes the Dodgers' hole at catcher even more pressing.

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in the league. They're loaded with talent to trade from, which could make a move for Stephenson very easy and realistic for Los Angeles to pull off.