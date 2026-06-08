4 Players the Reds Should Trade if They Fall Out of Contention

The Cincinnati Reds got swept over the weekend by the St. Louis Cardinals and demoralizing fashion. They had at least a two-run lead in all three games of the series.

With Elly De La Cruz out, things are looking bleak for the Reds at the moment. While the trade deadline is still over a month away, here are three players the Reds should look at trading if they fall out of contention.

Tyler Stephenson

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI double in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If the Reds were going to extend Tyler Stephenson, it most likely would have happened already. He is in the last year of his deal and if the Reds are out of contention at the deadline, they should absolutely deal him.

While Stephenson has struggled offensively this season, over the course of his career, he's been one of the better offensive catchers in the sport. Also, he's become elite at ABS Challenges. He is second in Major League Baseball in ABS Challenges overturned.

There will be plenty of teams at the deadline that will be looking to boost their offense at the catching position and the Reds should take advantage of that.

Nathaniel Lowe

May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) throws to first in attempt to get Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (not pictured) out in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds signed Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal over the offseason and it's looked like a fantastic bargain.

Lowe has been fantastic for the Reds this season, slashing .250/.327/.507 with 18 extra-base hits. Much like Stephenson, Lowe is an above-average bat and teams are always looking for offense around the trade deadline. It doesn't feel like an extension is in the cards for Lowe, so the Reds would be wise to capitalize on his value and bring back some assets in return.

Brady Singer

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Before you start laughing, teams always need starting pitching. Just a month ago, the Reds were so desperate for a starter that they signed Chris Paddack, who had an ERA over seven.

Just a couple of seasons ago, the Reds traded Frankie Montas for Jakob Junis and prospect Joey Wiemer. Montas had an ERA over five at the time of the trade. Teams are always desperately looking for starting pitchers at the deadline, and Singer, like Lowe and Stephenson, is on an expiring contract.

While the Reds may not be able to get a ton for him, they should take the chance at getting a prospect or two instead of losing him for nothing.

Eugenio Suarez

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Fans were fired up over the offseason when the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal. However, thus far, he's been a big disappointment. In 38 games this season, Suarez is slashing .209/.287/.336 with nine extra-base hits, including just four home runs.

Suarez is coming off of a season where he hit 49 home runs so the fact that he has just four through 38 games is a big disappointment.

Will Suarez get a haul in return? Most likely, not. However, some team will take a chance on a guy with that kind of power. Suarez has always been a streaky player and if he gets hot, he can carry a team for a couple of weeks.

If the Reds catch fire over the next month, they may find themselves back in the playoff race and no longer in a position to sell. But as things stand today, the outlook is far less encouraging, and the front office should be prepared to capitalize on the value of certain veterans and add prospects who can help strengthen the organization's future.