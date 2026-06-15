4 Untouchable Cincinnati Reds as the Trade Deadline Approaches

The Cincinnati Reds' promising start to the 2026 season has quickly fizzled into a nightmare for this franchise and its fan base.

What started as a team competing for the top spot in the National League Central has now become a team that is fighting to get back over .500.

This season's trade deadline is going to be a very serious subject for Cincinnati's front office. Will the team be buying in hopes of another late-season playoff push, or will it be another rebuild for a franchise that hasn't built anything in over 30 years?

Whatever the case may be, there is some talent on this roster that shouldn't be moved, no matter what the front office plans. Here are four untouchables on the Reds roster as the league gets closer to the trade deadline.

1. Elly De La Cruz

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

For many Reds fans, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Elly De La Cruz will be playing for a bigger market team when he becomes a free agent. While that is something that may be an issue in the future, the Reds trading the best player on the team this season would be an ultimate white flag move.

Any chance of the Reds having a great turnaround this season, or a great season in the future, starts and stops with De La Cruz. Trading him this year may cause one of the biggest revolts from the fan base that this team will ever see.

2. Sal Stewart

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a two-run home run during the 11th inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Speaking of pillars for this franchise, rookie Sal Stewart is making a great impression on being one of the faces of this team for years to come.

The Reds' rookie is off to a blazing start, and there is no world where the team would trade him, given his contract is still dirt cheap and this franchise makes a living off of dirt cheap. Stewart would be the face of a rebuild in Cincinnati if one were to happen. If Stewart were moved, it would be one of the most head-scratching decisions this franchise has ever made. That's saying a lot.

3. Spencer Steer

Jun 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) attempts to catch a foul ball at the dugout railing during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Arguably, the most beloved player on the 2026 Reds is Spencer Steer. Steer is the definition of a utility player. No matter where he is playing, the team can count on Steer to deliver.

The Reds star won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2029, but that doesn't mean teams won't be calling about a potential trade for a utility guy like Steer.

Once again, moving Steer would be one of those moves that would absolutely crush the fan base. Not to mention, it would put a massive dent in this team's chances of trying to turn things around.

4. Chase Burns

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chase Burns isn't the future of the starting rotation; he is the present. In 13 starts this season, Burns is 7-1, posting an ERA of 2.14 and a WAR of 3.4.

Burns has been far and away the best player on this roster in 2026. This is another case where the franchise is in a good place contract-wise, but if other teams see the Reds are burning it down by selling, maybe a team tries to gauge Cincinnati's interest in a trade. The answer will be no, but you don't know unless you ask.

It's funny, the Reds have all of this talent and favorable contracts, yet here we are, a few games under .500, wondering if the front office will throw in the towel?

Welcome to Reds baseball!