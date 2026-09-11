Sal Stewart is having an historic season in 2026, period. But that doesn't seem to stop others from creating buzz for other candidates. This week, it appears Stewart has another challenger in the Rookie of the Year race.

The Rookie of the Year Race

Previously, the Rookie of the Year race was between the Cincinnati Reds' star Sal Stewart and St. Louis Cardinals' J.J. Wetherholt. Since Wetherholt was placed on the injured list, the award seemed to be Sal's to win. But even before Wetherholt's injury, Joey Votto had remarked that Sal's offense outweighed J.J.'s defense. Stewart is having a special season, and it deserves to be honored. But no, just when you think Sal has sealed up the ROTY race, another media market puts forth its challenger.

The New Challenger

Sep 4, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) celebrates after retiring the side in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wetherholt more or less out of the Rookie of the Year race, Sal Stewart is more than likely the favorite? Right? Not if you ask New York media. They think their right-handed starter is the lock for NL Rookie of the Year. There have been plenty of articles published this week with headlines like, “Why Nolan McLean Must Win NL Rookie of the Year Over Sal Stewart” and “Don’t Sleep on the Mets’ Nolan McLean...”

Interesting, to say the least.

Let's actually look at the case for McLean: He is 11-8 in 28 starts, 3.06 ERA with 65 walks to 179 strikeouts. Not bad. One argument on behalf of McLean has been that he has been consistent throughout 2026. What's funny is that McLean struggled in six starts in May with a 6.10 ERA in 31 innings. The month of May was also a low point for Stewart, as well, hitting .240 with only three home runs and eight RBIs. So no advantage there for McLean. But a familiar argument was also presented by the New York media that will drive people in Cincinnati mad.

The WAR Argument

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart fields the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick for an out, in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like already trodden ground. But here we are again. Another argument others have been making for Nolan McLean is that he has a higher WAR (Wins Above Replacement) than Sal Stewart. This was the same argument made by all of J.J. Wetherholt's supporters. McLean has a 2.9 bWAR compared to Sal's 2.1 bWAR.

So here we go, debating the merits of analytics versus counting stats again. Stewart isn't just compiling counting stats in the garbage time of blowout games. He hits .313 with runners in scoring position on a Reds team that is horrible at getting on base and driving in runs with runners in scoring position. Overall, Stewart impacts the game more. Hopefully the voters for season awards will see that.

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