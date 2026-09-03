MLB Insider Suggests Nick Krall’s Future With Reds Could Be in Jeopardy

After making the postseason a season ago, the Reds were expected to take another step forward in 2026. Many thought they could win their first postseason series since 1995 and others thought they might even compete to win the National League Central.

However, that hasn't been the case.

The Reds have won five of their last seven games, but still sit six games below .500 at 67-73. Their season has gone so poorly that MLB insider Robert Murray thinks Nick Krall is on the hot seat.

"After the trade deadline, there was plenty of criticism for what the Cincinnati Reds didn’t do," Murray wrote. "Tyler Stephenson and Eugenio Suarez were obvious trade candidates … and both players stayed, with other organizations stunned by the high asking price for Stephenson, a free-agent-to-be in the winter.

"Soon after, the Reds placed Suarez on waivers, and he went unclaimed. It would indicate there was little market for him at the deadline. Still, the Reds had the most confusing deadline of any team, and Krall failed to take advantage of a market that featured plenty of teams looking for catching reinforcements, with the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox among teams who tried hard to upgrade behind the plate."

Krall joined a lengthy list of executives and managers Murray believes are on the hot seat, including Joe Espada, Don Mattingly, Torey Lovullo, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone, Tony Vitello, Kurt Suzuki, David Stearns and Dan Wilson.

Whether it's Krall or someone else, one thing is for certain. Reds fans are tired of the losing and it's time to go build a team that can win in the postseason.

Sal Stewart Wins National League Rookie of the Month

September and October are typically when rookies begin to wear down, as most aren't accustomed to the grind of a 162-game season.

That has not been the case with Reds' rookie Sal Stewart. The first baseman just took home his second National League Rookie of the Month Award, becoming the first Red ever to win the award multiple times.

Stewart, 22, may well take home NL Rookie of the Year honors at season’s end," MLB.com's Max Ralph wrote. "That’s because he’s leading the big leagues with 105 RBIs and has also swatted a team-high 31 long balls. He hit eight of those homers in August with 21 RBIs, slashing .304/.349/.530. He also won the award in April."

While most Reds fans were on high on Stewart, I am not sure anyone thought he'd be having this big of a season at age 22.