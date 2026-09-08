Joey Votto Takes New Stance in the Sal Stewart NL Rookie of the Year Debate

The Cincinnati Reds don't have a lot to be excited about this season, but the big storyline of the year has been the incredible production from rookie sensation Sal Stewart.

Stewart has already cleared 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the season despite being in his first full year in the big leagues. His production should have him running away with the National League Rookie of the Year award, but St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been solid with the bat and elite with his glove this season. As a result, the race is much closer than anybody could have expected.

Sal Stewart's Offense Outweighs the Defensive Value of Second Base

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) talks with Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) at third base in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The Reds won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Reds first baseman Joey Votto has turned to broadcasting since retiring from MLB. He's recently taken a stance on the National League Rookie of the Year race.

“If, for example, they plugged him in at second base all year, he would have gotten the defensive benefit, would have gotten the reps at the position. He would have been probably the best offensive player at the position,” Votto said.

Stewart is being punished by advanced metrics, like WAR, which undervalues him as an average defender at first base. Meanwhile, being an average defender at second base, which Stewart could do if the Reds played him there on a consistent basis, is more valuable than being an above-average defensive first baseman.

“That’s a lot of the reason why I think he’s the Rookie of the Year. It just so happens they’re putting him at a few different positions," Votto said. "Which makes it quite a bit harder to adjust to the game.”

Stewart's value at the plate outweighs the fact that Wetherholt is an above-average defender. Wetherholt has been sidelined with an injury, which has caused Stewart to fly to the front of the race, but it should never have been much of a debate in the first place. The Reds rookie is having a special season.

"Let’s not diminish his accomplishments. Let’s not trash RBIs indiscriminately. This is a special season by a special rookie. It deserves to be honored," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote.

RBIs have been Stewart's calling card all season because he has ranked near or at the top of the league for all season. He's incredible with runners in scoring position. He's slugged over 30 home runs. It's hard to deny the special season that he's having.

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