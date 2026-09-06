A Weather Update on Saturday Night's Matchup Between the Reds and Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds' matchup wth the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night was one of the more exciting games played at Great American Ball Park this season. Unfortunately, the ending wasn't what Reds fans had hoped for.

A 10-7 loss on Friday night meant that the Reds would be looking for revenge when they took the field on Saturday evening.

In the bottom of the fourth of Saturday night's game, Mother Nature decided to intervene, causing a rain delay. The Brewers hold a 2-1 lead at the time of the delay. For now, let's take a closer look at how the game got to this point.

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Abbott got the start on Saturday night for the Reds. After a less than memorable start in his last outing, the Reds left-hander hit the mound in front of the home crowd with something to prove.

Through four innings of work, Abbott has allowed two runs and struck out five on 59 pitches. A better showing than his last time out, but the delay could change the dynamic of this game.

A Night To Celebrate

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans in attendance on Saturday night received an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead. So it was only natural for the Reds superstar to hit his 22nd home run of the game, on a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning.

He's one of the biggest reasons there are still fans in the seats at this point in the season. It hasn't been the dream season for the Reds in 2026, but De La Cruz has been the superstar that this fan base can celebrate.

A Tough Stretch Continues

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Hector Rodriguez (43) slides into second as he is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) during the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

September is not going to be friendly to the Reds. Prior to this series with the Brewers, the Reds started the month with a series against the San Diego Padres.

After the Brewers leave town on Sunday, the Reds are set to head out west to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers before heading to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers once again next weekend. That Brewers series is then followed by another meeting with the Dodgers.

As if things couldn't be more difficult, the Reds will finish the season against the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays.

While I would love for the Reds to be in a postseason race, I wouldn't have any fingernails left during this brutal slate of games.

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Reds grounds crew pull a tarp across the field during a rain delay during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds had announced that play would resume at 8:40 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the tarp is going back on the field. The team has announced they will provide more information when it becomes available.

The new start time is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.