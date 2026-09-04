Reds Riding Back-to-Back Series Wins as Brewers Visit Great American Ball Park

The Cincinnati Reds are actually off to a strong start to what has been listed as the toughest remaining schedule in Major League Baseball.

After earning a series win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Reds are now shifting their focus to the leader of the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds are 20 games back in the division, and it would take a miracle for the team to grab the last Wild Card spot. So, what is there left to do? That's easy: play spoiler by beating everyone else.

Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know before the divisional rivals take the field on Friday night.

No Time Like The Present

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday's series opener will see Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder (6-8, 5.14 ERA) taking on Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan (7-5, 3.75 ERA). Lowder has earned two wins in his last three starts. He'll need another strong performance on Friday to earn his third straight win.

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two on Saturday will see the Reds turn to left-hander Andrew Abbott (6-10, 4.49 ERA) against Dustin May (6-9, 4.69 ERA). College football may be in the air, but on Saturday, the Reds could be earning their third straight series victory.

Saturday's first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Finale

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer throws in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's series finale will see Brady Singer (5-13, 4.83 ERA) taking on Brewers ace lefty Kyle Harrison (10-4, 3.45 ERA). If the Reds haven't wrapped up the series by Sunday, it may just be a wrap on the series winning streak.

In Singer's last five starts, the Reds right-hander has picked up three losses and zero wins. Singer has had issues digging a hole early in his starts, then finding a way to get into a groove. Unfortunately, there has been too much damage early for Singer to find victories.

First pitch on Sunday is set for 12:10 p.m. ET.

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It won't be long before the Reds see the Brewers again after this series. After a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Reds will travel to Milwaukee next weekend for a three-game set. Oh yeah, after that series, the Reds have another date with the Dodgers.

If the Reds were actually in a playoff race, they would have earned their spot with this brutal last month of the season. Can we request that the schedule makers create an easier road in September next season? Please?