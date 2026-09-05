Poor Pitching, Defense Doom Reds in 10-7 Loss to Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds had the Milwaukee Brewers right where they wanted them. Then, everything fell apart.

After taking a 6-4 lead into the fifth inning, Cincinnati committed a costly error that opened the floodgates for the Brewers, who went on to score five runs in the frame against the Reds' bullpen en route to a 10-7 victory.

With the loss, the Reds fall to 67-74 and have now lost seven of their eight games against Milwaukee this season. Quite frankly, there isn't much else that needs to be said, other than that the Brewers once again showed why they have the best record in the majors. It was another reminder that the margin for error is razor-thin against the league's best teams.

Here are some key takeaways from the Reds' disappointing loss against the Brewers on Friday night:

Brewers Feast on Lowder

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After pitching a scoreless first inning, Rhett Lowder ran into trouble in the second. Cooper Pratt grounded out to score Brice Turang and knot the game at one run apiece before David Hamilton tripled down the right-field line to give Milwaukee an early 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately for Lowder, the second inning was only the beginning of his struggles against the best team in baseball. After walking William Contreras to put a couple of men on base in the third, Turang smashed a two-run double off the right-field wall to put the Brewers ahead 4-3.

It only got worse for Lowder in the fifth inning, as the first three batters reached safely to load the bases before he was pulled from the game.

The most concerning stat from Lowder's outing was his pitch count, as he threw over 100 pitches while walking four batters in just four innings. His command was clearly off, and the Brewers took full advantage.

Elly's Error Proves Costly for Reds

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Elly De La Cruz booted what would have been a double-play ball in the fifth inning, the Brewers loaded the bases with nobody out, forcing the Reds to turn to their bullpen. Once Sam Moll entered, things quickly unraveled for Cincinnati.

Moll proceeded to hit a batter to score a run, allowed a three-run triple, and surrendered another run on a wild pitch, turning a 6-4 Reds lead into a 9-6 lead for Milwaukee.

Elly's error breathed new life into the Brewers, and that's the last thing you want to do against a team of Milwaukee's caliber. Ultimately, the Brewers did what good teams do: they took advantage of the second chance they were given and completely flipped the game's momentum.

McLain, Suárez Provide Pop in Losing Effort

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Reds trailing 2-1 in the second inning, Matt McLain slugged a line-drive home run just over the left-field wall to put Cincinnati back in front, 3-2. The Reds fell behind again in the third, but Eugenio Suárez quickly provided a much-needed boost.

Suárez, who missed the last two games to complete the naturalization process, celebrated his first game as an American citizen in a big way, launching a three-run shot in the third inning to put the Reds ahead once more, 6-4.

Geno certainly made up for lost time, playing a major role in keeping the Reds' offense rolling during a promising stretch in which they've won their last two series against playoff contenders.

Up Next

Cincinnati continues its three-game series with the Brewers on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. E.T., with Andrew Abbott (6-10, 4.49 ERA) expected to face Dustin May (6-9, 4.69 ERA). Abbott will look to bounce back from a disastrous start against the Cubs, in which he allowed seven runs over three innings.

The game will air on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.

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