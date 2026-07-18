Chase Burns Sends Humble Message After Historic Reds Contract

The Cincinnati Reds officially announced the seven-year, $105 million extension for Chase Burns on Saturday morning.

Burns spoke to the media after the deal was official.

“It doesn’t feel real yet," Burns told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer. "I’m sure here soon, next year and the year after, it’ll start hitting me.”

“God can get you an opportunity, and he can also take it away. The biggest thing is staying humble, staying hungry.”

Below are the terms for his extension:

2027 — $2.5 million

2028 — $8 million

2029 — $12.5 million

2030 — $15 million

2031 — $17 million

2032 — $23 million

2033 — $25 million

The deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Burns has been phenomenal this season. He made his first All-Star Game and the Reds are 14-4 in games started by the former No. 2 overall pick.

Yesterday, Charlie Goldsmith asked Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott about the extension.

“It’s very exciting,” Hunter Greene said. “A lot of peace of mind for him. For him to be able to get that is a testament to his work ethic and the position he has been able to put himself in. It’ll also give him a little more motivation to keep getting better.”

Before Burns got an extension, Greene was the last Red to get an extension that early in his career.

“They’re committed to the team and the players in this room,” Andrew Abbott said. “You feel good with the young talent they’re locking up. For (Burns) to be the guy to get (the extension), it’s amazing. You hope Lowder gets one, Sal gets one, all of the young bucks playing out of their mind, those guys will be here for a while. To be a part of it is amazing, and to have the opportunity for that to happen to you is amazing, too.”

The Reds have made it clear they believe they can build around a rotation led by Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, Andrew Abbott, and Rhett Lowder. Nick Lodolo remains under team control through 2027, but with the trade deadline approaching and another offseason on the horizon, Cincinnati will eventually have to decide whether he fits into those long-term plans or if he's more valuable as a trade asset.

Even with the Reds sitting eight games under .500, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism. The organization has a young core to build around in Hunter Greene, Chase Burns, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart, with several other talented prospects on the way. Now the challenge shifts to the front office. It's up to the Reds to surround that core with enough talent to become a consistent contender and finally end a postseason drought that includes not winning a playoff series since 1995.