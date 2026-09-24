Andrew Abbott's Performance Spoiled, Reds Fall to Braves 3-2 in Extra Innings

Wednesday night followed a familiar script not just to this season but also the two seasons that Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona has been with the team.

Entering the 10th inning, and the score tied 2-2, the Reds went three-up, three-down, leaving the free runner in Matt McLain on second. In the bottom of the tenth, the Braves went sacrifice bunt, hit-by-pitch and infield single that didn’t even reach the mound to win the game 3-2.

With the loss, the Reds are now 73-85, while the Braves are 93-65.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Reds’ 3-2 Loss to the Braves Wednesday Night

Andrew Abbott with Strong Final Start to the Season

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn’t been the best season for the Reds’ left-hander, who was an All-Star in 2025. On Wednesday night, though, Abbott was in top form against a powerful Braves’ lineup.

Abbott pitched seven innings and allowed just two earned runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out six, throwing 100 pitches with 62 of them going for strikes.

Wednesday night was Abbott’s first time pitching more than four innings in a start since August 23rd at the Arizona Diamondbacks. In addition, Wednesday night was also Abbott’s first, and only, start pitching seven innings this season. With 100 pitches, it was his sixth time crossing the century mark in pitches thrown in a start this season.

Reds’ Offense Stymied by Chris Sale

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) salutes the crowd against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full disclosure; we all know how good Chris Sale is. He’s one of the best left-handers of his generation, with over 150 wins and closing in on 2,800 strikeouts. Not to mention, his career ERA is 2.95.

Sale struck out 10 Reds hitters on Wednesday night, allowing just four hits and no walks while yielding just one earned run. He threw 97 pitches, 67 of them for strikes.

Again, we know Sale is really good. But this was another performance at the plate that just was really subpar by the Reds. They looked overmatched at the plate. It goes back to what Barry Larkin said on the TV broadcast Sunday with how the Reds are so far behind teams like the Braves, and part of that is what’s transpired at the plate this season.

Wednesday night was an example of that. Facing an elite left-handed pitcher on a team that’s really good and one of the favorites in the National League to win the pennant, the Reds looked outclassed at the plate. On Opening Day, they couldn’t score a single run off Red Sox left-handed starter Garrett Crochet. It’s been a theme all season.

On Deck

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds and Braves wrap up their three-game series Thursday night at Truist Park. Of note, this is the Reds’ final game in the United States this season with the final series of the season in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Right-hander Brady Singer (6-15, 5.67 ERA) will start against right-hander, and former Red, Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.81 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:15 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.