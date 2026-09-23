Cincinnati Reds Share Surprising Injury News Involving Two Players as Season Winds Down

The Cincinnati Reds received more tough injury news Wednesday, with Spencer Steer and Tony Santillan both scheduled to undergo surgery.

Steer was the surprise.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, Steer will have right wrist surgery next Wednesday in Phoenix. Terry Francona told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that Steer felt something while trying to swing a bat last week. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2027.

That timeline is encouraging, but it is still a disappointing setback for Steer, who was expected to play in the Arizona Fall League if his recovery went as planned. Instead, his focus now shifts to getting healthy.

Steer hit .238/.319/.421 with 30 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs, this season. His ability to play multiple positions gives the Reds flexibility, but getting his bat back in the lineup will be just as important for an offense that needs to improve.

Tony Santillan Also Scheduled for Surgery

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Santillan will undergo left hip surgery Thursday in Nashville to repair a labral tear, according to Sheldon.

That news was more expected. Francona said on Tuesday that there was a good chance Santillan would have hip surgery this week and that he had felt the issue dating back to the team’s trip to Los Angeles.

Santillan dealt with multiple injuries during what turned into the worst season of his career. In 44 appearances, he posted a 6.42 ERA and a 7.06 FIP over 40 2/3 innings.

The injuries provide context for those struggles, but it was still a difficult year for a reliever the Reds needed more from.

For both Steer and Santillan, the focus now shifts to getting healthy. The Reds have plenty to address this offseason, and these surgeries add another layer of uncertainty as they prepare for 2027.

Eugenio Suarez Reaches Another Milestone

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugenio Suarez reached another milestone Tuesday night in Atlanta, hitting his 350th career home run to become the 10th active player to reach that mark.

It was his 214th homer with the Reds, putting him ninth on the franchise’s all-time list. Suarez started the season in 13th and has passed Brandon Phillips, Barry Larkin, Eric Davis and Ken Griffey Jr. along the way.

He has now hit at least 25 home runs in eight seasons, including four with Cincinnati, and needs six more RBIs to become the ninth player in Reds history with 1,000 games, 200 home runs, 600 RBIs and 500 runs scored.