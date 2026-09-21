Reds Begin Final Road Trip of 2026 With Three-Game Series vs. Braves

The Cincinnati Reds finished the home slate of their 2026 season with a brutal 9-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. With the win, the Cubs would also take their final series against the Reds.

There are six games left in the season, and the final two series will be on the road for the Reds. On Tuesday, the first of those two series begins when the Reds take on the National League East champion Atlanta Braves.

Can the Reds ruin the Braves' confidence as they head into postseason play? Let's take a closer look at the three-game series with the Braves.

Game One

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the news on Sunday that the Reds were putting Chase Burns on the injured list to end his season, the team will now turn to Brandon Williamson (4-4, 5.56 ERA) in game one against the Braves, and the Braves are giving the start to JR Ritchie (1-3, 5.03).

Williamson had been coming in for Burns after the All-Star pitcher was put on an innings limit during the last month of the season. The Reds' left-hander's last start was in a win over the San Diego Padres back on September 2nd.

First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Game Two

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game two will feature another Reds left-hander, Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.70 ERA), taking on Braves ace Chris Sale (14-9, 2.18 ERA).

Abbott's 2026 season has been far from the one that saw the lefty earn an All-Star selection just a season ago. In his last five starts, Abbott has only gone six innings once and has posted a 0-3 record.

On the other side of the coin, Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. Earning his 10th All-Star selection, Sale will be looking to lead the Braves deep into October.

First pitch for game two on Wednesday is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Game Three

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final game of the series will see Reds right-hander Brady Singer (6-15, 5.67 ERA) taking on an old friend of the team, Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.81 ERA).

This could be the final start Singer makes in a Reds uniform. In his last five starts, Singer has allowed 28 runs.

Back at the trade deadline, it felt like the front office was all in on Singer being a part of the future of this franchise. After his performance in the second half of the season, there's no way that can still be the belief.

The series finale is set for Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET.