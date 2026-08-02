Another Suitor Emerges for Reds Star Hunter Greene

We are now less than 48 hours away from Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline and the Reds have yet to make a trade.

The name that has come up the most in trade talks and rumors has been starting pitcher Hunter Greene. However, on Saturday night, a report broke that the Red Sox have had talks with the Reds surrounding shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Just an hour or so later, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that the Red Sox have not only asked about De La Cruz, but they've also spoken with the Reds about Greene.

"The Boston Red Sox have inquired about Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and starter Hunter Greene, a league source granted anonymity for candor told The Athletic," McCaffrey wrote.

"Several teams have reached out to the Reds on the 26-year-old Greene, a source briefed on the Reds' thinking told The Athletic. But with three years of control, the Reds are not particularly inclined to move him unless for a big offer. As for De La Cruz, the Reds similarly are listening to teams but are not inclined to move him and would need a decent overpay that would include players close to the big leagues. The Reds are aware how much De La Cruz means to the Cincinnati fanbase."

What Would the Red Sox Need to Trade for Greene?

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Reds were to trade Greene to the Red Sox, they'd almost certainly ask for Boston's top prospect, Franklin Arias, who is the No. 7-ranked prospect in the league, according to MLB Pipeline.

Cincinnati is reportedly looking for either proven major league talent or prospects on the verge of reaching the majors. That could lead them to ask for a player like Wilyer Abreu or even Roman Anthony in any potential deal.

If the first thing you do is laugh at that sentence, well, that's the point. The Reds are only going to move players like Greene or De La Cruz if they are absolutely blown away. They are both under team control for years to come, so they have no motivation to move either player.

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