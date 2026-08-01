Report: Reds, Red Sox Engaged in Blockbuster Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, but they recently seemed to discuss a blockbuster trade that would have flipped the franchise on its head.

Sean McAdam of Masslive recently reported that the Reds and Red Sox discussed a potential trade that would send Elly De La Cruz to Boston in exchange for a package mostly made up of prospects. The discussions didn't go anywhere as the Red Sox weren't willing to offer what De La Cruz is worth.

"The Red Sox had discussions with the Cincinnati Reds about Elly De La Cruz, but couldn’t match up. The Reds aren’t inclined to move de la Cruz, but are willing to at least listen to teams who might meet their admittedly high asking price," McAdam wrote. "According to a league source, the Red Sox offered a package mostly made up of prospects for De La Cruz, 24. The offer wasn’t enough to tempt the Reds, who were more interested in young major leaguers."

Trading De La Cruz is quite a stretch for the Reds. He's one of the best players in the league right now and has three additional years of team control after this season. Coming into Saturday's game, De La Cruz was slashing .279/.358/.508 with 18 home runs and 18 doubles. He's turned his defense back around and been a very good defender.

Offering up a package of prospects without any real big league talent is seemingly a slap in the face to the Reds.

Instant Analysis: Reds Listening to Trade Offers for Elly De La Cruz

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single hit by first baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox told the Reds that they weren’t willing to subtract from their major league roster in order to make a deal," McAdam wrote. "It’s unknown whether the package of prospects included shortstop Franklin Arias. Arias is the Red Sox’ top-rated prospect and considered by many evaluators to be among the Top 10 prospects in the game."

One of the biggest takeaways from this report is the fact that the Reds are seemingly willing to listen to trade offers for any player on their roster. That includes De La Cruz. It likely includes Hunter Greene, who's been mentioned in trade rumors, too.

Still, it's unlikely the Reds trade De La Cruz unless they're offered a massive trade package with a mixture of young big league talent and top prospects. It's possible, but it's highly unlikely.

The MLB trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET.