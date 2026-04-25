Cincinnati Reds vs Detroit Tigers Game Delayed for Second Time on Friday

The Cincinnati Reds series opener against the Detroit Tigers has been delayed for the second time on Friday night. The game was moved back 10 minutes due to weather in the area. In the sixth inning, the rain came down hard and once the inning ended, the umpires decided to delay the game.

Abbott's Struggles Continue

The Tigers got off to a hot start in this one, hitting solo home runs in the second and third innings against Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott. They added two more runs on a Matt Vierling double and then in the fourth, Jahmmai Jones singled home Spencer Torkelson to put the Tigers up 5-0.

Abbott's struggles continued on Friday, giving up five runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four. The left-hander's ERA is now at 6.59 on the season.

Reds Start to Claw Back

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) walks in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The Giants won 3-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the fifth inning, Matt McLain hit his first home run of the season, scoring Dane Myers, to cut it into a 5-2 deficit. One inning later, Nathaniel Lowe hit a ball 112 mph into the right field seats for his first home run as a Red.

It was Lowe's hardest hit ball since 2022.

Kyle Nicolas pitched an inning plus of scoreless baseball, but Pierce Johnson bailed him out. Johnson came on in the sixth with the bases loaded and nobody out. He got a ground ball double play, but the Tigers challenged and the play was overturned. However, one batter later, Johnson got Kerry Carpenter to line into an unassisted double play by Elly De La Cruz to get out of the jam.

Eugenio Suarez Was Scratched Before the Game

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a double in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Before the game, Reds infielder and designated hitter Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the lineup due to back soreness.

Suarez was initially in the lineup and batting fifth as the DH, but was replaced in the lineup by Lowe, who hit his first home run of the season in the sixth. Suarez has not provided much power so far this season, but if he were to miss time, it would still be a big blow to Cincinnati's offense.

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