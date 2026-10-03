Reds Hit Jackpot, Veteran Outfielder Tabbed Cincinnati's 'Biggest Surprise'

The Cincinnati Reds were one of the league's biggest disappointments this season. They struggled to find their groove after the first month of the season, which resulted in a lot of disappointment down the stretch.

The Reds finished near the bottom of the National League after surging into the postseason a year ago. Their roster has all kinds of problems, including depth issues, bullpen issues, and inconsistency across the board.

But there are some very exciting pieces on the roster, too. JJ Bleday was exceptional after being added on a team-friendly deal directly before the season began.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Bleday as the team's biggest surprise of the season after the veteran outfielder put together a very productive campaign in Cincinnati.

JJ Bleday Was a Pleasant Surprise for the Reds in 2026

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases on a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Reds won the series opener, 12-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"After being non-tendered by the Athletics to start the offseason, Bleday signed a minor league deal with the Reds and started the year at Triple-A Louisville," Reuter wrote. "He was recalled on April 26 and went on to win NL Player of the Month honors in May (1.018 OPS, 17 XBH, 8 HR, 25 RBI). He also hit for the cycle on Aug. 22 against the D-backs, more than delivering on his $1.85 million salary."

Bleday was added for next to nothing by the Reds and turned out to be one of the best players on the entire roster. Chase Burns, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart were the three best players on the team, but Bleday was the next best option in Cincinnati.

On the year, he slashed .217/.324/.416 with a 105 OPS+. He crushed a career-high 24 home runs with 17 doubles and two triples in 133 games and 466 at-bats. It was the second-best season he's put together at this point in his career.

Bleday has a few years of arbitration left on his contract, which means the Reds should be able to retain him relatively cheaply. Bleday should be a staple in the Reds' order for the next few years as they try to figure out the direction they're heading in.

Bleday has the potential to slug 20 or 30 home runs a year while being a veteran leader in the clubhouse. Having him on an affordable deal is exactly what the Reds need.

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