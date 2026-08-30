Cardinals Roster Move Has Huge Impact on Sal Stewart’s Rookie of the Year Chances

Sal Stewart was already the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award earlier in the week, but the race may have shifted even further in his direction on Sunday.

Stewart was +115 to win the award at FanDuel Sportsbook on Aug. 26. Just four days later, those odds have skyrocketed to -800 after another big weekend for the Reds rookie and an unfortunate development for one of his biggest competitors.

Stewart hit his 30th home run of the season Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, becoming just the 14th rookie in MLB history to record at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI in a season.

That puts Stewart in some impressive company. According to Sarah Langs, each of the previous nine players to reach both marks since the Rookie of the Year Award was established in 1947 went on to win the award.

Then, a significant development happened on Sunday morning. St. Louis Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt, one of Stewart’s biggest competitors for Rookie of the Year, was placed on the injured list with right wrist tendinitis.

Stewart is now an overwhelming -800 favorite at FanDuel, with Nolan McLean holding the second-best odds at +650. Carson Benge is +1300, while Wetherholt has fallen to +1600.

There’s still a month left in the season, but Stewart has quickly gone from a slight favorite to being in complete control of the Rookie of the Year race.

Reds Return to Sunday Night Baseball

Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds will make a rare appearance on Sunday Night Baseball when they face the Cubs at Wrigley Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Cincinnati hasn’t played a Sunday night game since a doubleheader against the Pirates on Aug. 13, 2023, and hasn’t appeared on the national Sunday Night Baseball broadcast since an 11-inning loss to the Cubs on June 14, 2015.

Reds legend Joey Votto will also be on the call for Sunday night’s game, which should make the national broadcast even more fun for Reds fans. Cincinnati is 11-22 all-time in nationally televised Sunday night games.

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