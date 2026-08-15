Chase Burns Outduels Sandy Alcantara, Reds Beat Marlins 1-0

If you're a big fan of offense, Friday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins was not for you., From the moment the game started, it was an absolute pitcher's duel between Chase Burns and Sandy Alcantara.

The Reds beat the Marlins 1-0 and improved to 16-10 since the All-Star break.

Let's take a look at the takeaways from Friday night's win:

Chase Burns Continues to Amaze

Aug 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns was phenomenal on Friday night. The right-hander gave up just four hits and did not walk a batter over seven scoreless innings. He added eight strikeouts and lowered his season ERA of 2.47.

Coming into Friday’s game, Burns’ 31.7% miss rate (misses/swings) was the fifth-highest among qualified Major League starters, and he had produced 319 swings and misses. Burns added 13 more whiffs on 43 swings against the Marlins, good for a 30.2% miss rate.

Offense Quiet, But Just Enough

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two outs and Tyler Stephenson on first base, Eugenio Suarez hit what looked like it would be a soft single to left field. However, Marlins left fielder Jakob Marsee dove for the ball and it went all the way to the wall, scoring Stephenson from first and giving the Reds a 1-0 advantage.

The Reds had a chance to play add-on in the eighth with singles by Sal Stewart, Tyler Stephenson, and Ke'Bryan Hayes, but Dane Myers grounded out to end the inning.

Cincinnati's offense had just six hits on the night and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Bullpen Shuts It Down

Aug 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) reacts after getting the final out against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Burns tossed seven scoreless innings, Brock Burke followed with a scoreless eighth and Emilio Pagan closed it down for his 15th save of the season.

Pagan has gone 10 straight appearances without giving up a run.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins are set to square off in game two of the series on Saturday night at 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer will take the mound for the Reds and Ryan Gusto will start for Miami.

Game Notes

The Reds improved to 20-12 in one-run games in 2026.

The Reds are now 12-14 against NL East teams.

The Reds are 35-15 when they score first.

Friday was just the sixth time all season when a Reds starter has gone seven innings. They are 3-3 in those games.

The Reds are 40-8 when they allow three or fewer runs.

The Reds are now 45-29 against the Marlins at Great American Ball Park and 3-2 against the Marlins this season.