3 Bold Predictions for Sal Stewart, Elly De La Cruz, Reds in 2026

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about this season.

They cracked into the postseason last year and they improved the roster quite a bit over the offseason. Pair that with the fact that the team is loaded with young talent, who's only getting better, and the city of Cincinnati should be buzzing with excitement for this team.

With the season quickly approaching, here are three bold predictions for the Reds this season.

Bold Prediction: Reds Have Two Players Finish top 5 in NL Rookie of the Year Voting

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati has two rookies who are set to have a major role on the team.

Sal Stewart is expected to start at first base and get everyday at-bats. If he can continue swinging it as well as he has this spring, the Reds will have to keep him in the middle of the order. Stewart has the power and plate discipline to post a .900 OPS in the next two or three years.

With Hunter Greene on the sidelines until July, Rhett Lowder is expected to take over as the team's No. 5 starter. He's been impressive this spring and has the pitch arsenal to excel at the big league level, especially if his changeup is as dominant as it has been in spring training.

Both of these youngsters have been incredible in their short stints in the big leagues. Both should finish in the top five in National League Rookie of the Year voting, and it wouldn't be shocking to see one of them win it.

Bold Prediction: Elly De La Cruz Joins the 30/30 Club in 2026

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elly De La Cruz is seemingly a lock to steal at least 30 or 40 bases, if he can stay healthy. He stole 35 bases in 2023 and only played in 98 games. He stole 37 bases last season and was injured for half the year.

Getting to 30 home runs could be the only thing keeping him out of the 30/30 club. But De La Cruz was on pace last season until a lower-body injury zapped his power during the second half. He had 18 home runs in 97 games during the first half of the season, meaning he only needed 12 homers to get to 30 on the year in the last 65 games of the season.

But De La Cruz's injury limited him to four home runs in the second half.

However, the power is back this spring and De La Cruz looks healthy. 30 home runs could be in reach this year.

Bold Prediction: Reds Have 5 Players Hit 20-Plus Home Runs

Mar 9, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) blows a bubble while chewing gum against the Nicaragua during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last year, the Reds only had two players hit 20 home runs. De La Cruz hit 22 and Spencer Steer hit 21. This season, they could see five different players reach the 20-home run mark.

Let's talk about all the candidates on the roster to hit 20 home runs. Let's assume everybody plays a bulk majority of the year, too. Injuries and rest days will limit most players to under 155 games, but if these players can play in 140 to 160 games, they have a chance to hit 20 homers.

Eugenio Suárez and De La Cruz should be locks to get to 20. Suárez is one of the league's best power hitters. He's hit at least 20 home runs in every full season of his career since 2015. De La Cruz cleared the 20 mark last season, despite injuries.

Matt McLain hit 15 home runs last season despite having the worst year of his professional career. His power looks to have returned after shoulder surgery, as he's done nothing but crush baseballs this spring.

Noelvi Marte hit 14 home runs in 90 games last year. He's beginning to find his stride, too, after a down year in 2024. Stewart hit five home runs in 18 games last season. His raw power ranks near the top of the entire organization. Steer has gotten to 20 home runs in each of the last three seasons, too.

Tyler Stephenson and JJ Bleday are dark horse options to get to that number. Bleday hit 20 home runs the last time he received consistent playing time. Stephenson has never gotten to that mark, but he hit 19 in 138 games in 2024 before missing some time last season with injuries.

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