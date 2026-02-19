Reds Veteran Eugenio Suárez’s Decision Involving Spencer Steer Speaks Volumes
Throughout much of his Major League career, Eugenio Suarez has worn the number seven. However, when he was traded to Seattle in the middle of the 2025 season, that number was taken, so he took number 28.
The veteran infielder also wore #7 in his first stint with Cincinnati, from 2015 to 2021. When he agreed to sign with the Reds just a couple of weeks ago, fans were curious if Suarez would take back #7, which has been worn by infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer.
Suarez, being the great teammate that is he, said that is Steer's number.
“No. 7 is Steer’s,” Suárez told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “He’s been really good in that number the last three years and no way am I going to take that number from him.”
Instead, Suarez will continue to wear #28.
Steer said if Suarez would have asked, he'd have handed it over to him without hesitation. He didn't take Suarez's words lightly.
“That means a lot," Steer siad. "That’s a lot of respect from a guy like that."
One thing this team clearly has heading into 2026 is strong clubhouse chemistry. In a sport where you are grinding through 162 games, that matters more than people realize. The foundation is there. Now they need to go out and translate that into wins on the field.
