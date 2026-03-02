One Reds Pitcher May Be Pitching Himself Off the Opening Day Roster
The Reds don't have many available bullpen spots, but Zach Maxwell, Sam Moll, Luis Mey, and Connor Phillips were three relievers trying to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
As much as we like to preach that Spring Training results don't matter a whole lot, for guys trying to win roster spots, they absolutely matter.
Mey has made three appearances this spring and his results have been all over the place. In his first appearance, he gave up five runs on four hits in just 2/3 of an inning. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.
In Mey's second appearance of the spring, he was dominant, striking out all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox.
On Sunday, he struggled mightily once again, giving up four runs on two hits in just 1/3 of an inning. He walked two batters and struck out one.
On the Outside Looking In
Mey was asked earlier this spring about what he needs to do to earn a bullpen spot by Charlie Goldsmith.
“Stay focused,” Mey said. “Calm down. I’m the one with the ball. With the stuff I have, they’re not going to do anything. On the mound, I’ve got to let them know that they’re not going to be able to do anything even if they know what’s coming”
There is no question Mey has the stuff to be an elite arm. Reds assistant pitching coach had high praise for him.
“The stuff is there,” Tracy said. “He can compete at this level and be elite. The consistency is what we’re looking for.”
One thing we know about Terry Francona is he doesn't have patience for pitchers who don't have much control. May has walked three guys in his three appearances and his lack of control has allowed him to get hit hard.
Right now, it feels like Mey is on the outside looking in when it comes to an Opening Day roster spot. Unless he starts throwing more consistent strikes and getting hitters out on a regular basis, it’s going to be tough for him to force his way into the conversation before camp wraps up.
