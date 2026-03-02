Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz Is Making a Loud Statement This Spring
In this story:
The Reds are expecting big things from Elly De La Cruz in 2025 and he's off to a tremendous start in Spring Training.
While you should often take Spring Training stats with a grain of salt, it's hard to ignore what the two-time All-Star is doing out in Goodyear, Arizona this spring.
De La Cruz is 6-12 at the plate and all six of hit hits have gone for extra bases. He is all over the Cactus League leaderboard, despite not playing everyday.
De La Cruz made it a point in the offseason to get physically stronger and it's already paying off.
“I’ve always been healthy,” De La Cruz told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “It feels good to be healthy. That’s for everybody. Everybody wants to be healthy to be able to play every day. I’m excited. I feel proud of my work. I put a lot of work in the offseason. It feels good to see it working.”
He’s tied for the Cactus League lead in doubles (4) and extra-base hits (6), ranks tied for sixth in total bases (15), and owns a 1.250 slugging percentage among players with at least 10 plate appearances.
De La Cruz Put on Extra Muslce This Spring
He was asked if his muscle is working this spring.
“A lot,” he said while flexing.
What makes De La Cruz's spring even more impressive is the consistency. De La Cruz has recorded an extra-base hit in five straight games, tied for the second-longest streak by a Red in the Cactus League era.
"I learned I have to take care of myself before the game, after the game, in the field, outside of the field, like everywhere," De La Cruz told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "And take responsibility for myself.”
If De La Cruz can stay healthy in 2026, the Reds can be a dangerous team and a team to watch out for.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4