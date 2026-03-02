Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz Is Making a Loud Statement This Spring

The Reds are expecting big things from Elly De La Cruz in 2025 and he's off to a tremendous start in Spring Training.

While you should often take Spring Training stats with a grain of salt, it's hard to ignore what the two-time All-Star is doing out in Goodyear, Arizona this spring.

De La Cruz is 6-12 at the plate and all six of hit hits have gone for extra bases. He is all over the Cactus League leaderboard, despite not playing everyday.

De La Cruz made it a point in the offseason to get physically stronger and it's already paying off.

“I’ve always been healthy,” De La Cruz told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “It feels good to be healthy. That’s for everybody. Everybody wants to be healthy to be able to play every day. I’m excited. I feel proud of my work. I put a lot of work in the offseason. It feels good to see it working.”

He’s tied for the Cactus League lead in doubles (4) and extra-base hits (6), ranks tied for sixth in total bases (15), and owns a 1.250 slugging percentage among players with at least 10 plate appearances.

De La Cruz Put on Extra Muslce This Spring

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs drills, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was asked if his muscle is working this spring.

“A lot,” he said while flexing.

What makes De La Cruz's spring even more impressive is the consistency. De La Cruz has recorded an extra-base hit in five straight games, tied for the second-longest streak by a Red in the Cactus League era.

"I learned I have to take care of myself before the game, after the game, in the field, outside of the field, like everywhere," De La Cruz told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "And take responsibility for myself.”

If De La Cruz can stay healthy in 2026, the Reds can be a dangerous team and a team to watch out for.

