One Surprising Reds Player Not in Lineup on Opening Day

Opening Day is here and the Reds have released their lineup for their matchup against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park.

TJ Friedl | CF Matt McLain | 2B Elly De La Cruz | SS Sal Stewart | 1B Eugenio Suarez | DH Spencer Steer | LF Tyler Stephenson | C Noelvi Marte | RF Ke'Bryan Hayes | 3B

The Reds are facing one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball in Garrett Crochet. With Crochet being left-handed, it is surprising to see outfielder Dane Myers not in the lineup.

Myers was acquired by the Reds from the Miami Marlins in the offseason and is known for his great defense, as well as his ability to hit left-handed pitching.

In 2025, Myers slashed .286/.359/.419 with 10 extra-base hits against lefties. Over his career, he's been even better, slashing .297/.360/.456 with 20 extra-base hits in 203 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers.

Where Would he Have Played?

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter TJ Friedl (29) this a RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Myers were going to play, he would have either had to play over TJ Friedl or Noelvi Marte. Friedl had had an OPS of .651 and .671 over the last two seasons against left-handed pitching.

It's pretty surprising to see a player with those stats against lefties not only get the start, but to be batting leadoff against one of the best left-handed pitchers in the sport.

The other option would have been Marte, who also struggles against lefties. In 184 plate appearances, Marte he slashed just .243/.299/.296 against left-handed pitchers with just five extra-base hits.

While Marte has certainly been bad against lefties, he is still just 24 years old and has a much higher upside than Friedl.

Going Forward

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless of who Myers would have replaced, he simply should be in the lineup against every left-handed pitcher that the Reds face.

Myers is also a good defender, better than both Marte and Friedl.

The only explanation I can come up with as to why Myers isn't in the lineup is that it's Opening Day and Francona wants to make sure all of his "regulars" are in the lineup for such a big day. If being in the lineup for Opening Day gives Friedl and Marte confidence, I guess I can understand it. However, every game matters and the Reds made the postseason in a tie-breaker in 2025.

I’m not going to overreact to one game, but being in the lineup and getting at-bats against lefties is exactly why Myers was brought in.