Sad Reality for Reds Fans: Kyle Schwarber is the Exception, Not the Rule

CINCINNATI — The Reds reportedly offered free agent DH Kyle Schwarber a 5-year contract worth $125 million, with incentives. Schwarber chose to return to the Phillies instead, agreeing to a 5-year deal worth $150 million.

While the Reds deserve credit for taking a serious swing at Schwarber, an offer they submitted following an in-person meeting with Schwarber and his wife prior to Thanksgiving, and one that he seriously considered, the unfortunate reality is that Schwarber is the exception, not the rule.

In the aftermath of Schwarber signing, the details emerged about why the Reds made the offer they did and how they plan to pivot. Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall is already on the record that the club plans to have a similar payroll in 2026 to the one they had in 2025.

"Our ownership group puts everything back into the team every year. They try to figure out how to break even every year. That’s how we budget. We’re trying to figure out how to best utilize that budget for the big league club,” Krall said earlier this week at the MLB Winter Meetings.

After signing closer Emilio Pagan, that leaves the Reds at roughly $10 million remaining to spend. Instead of taking the money they had hoped and planned to spend on Schwarber, they will likely revert to the original plan of the same payroll as last season.

“Unlike the Orioles, the Reds are not expected to pursue other expensive free agents. Their offer to Schwarber, a native of Middletown, Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati, was tied to their belief that his addition would help drive ticket sales,” MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal wrote in The Athletic.

The rule should be that each offseason, the Reds exhaust every avenue to improve their ball club and aggressively pursue a championship. Instead, they see potential free agents that can help them only through the lens of whether or not they can generate revenue.

Revenue first. Winning second. That’s the reality for a lot of teams in Major League Baseball, and it's a sad reality for Reds fans that desperately want to win.

There's a potential work stoppage coming in 2027 in MLB. Elly De La Cruz is only under team control until 2029, the same year the Reds have a club option on starter Hunter Greene. Plus, manager Terry Francona turns 67 years old early next season.

Reds fans have to be wondering if not now, when?