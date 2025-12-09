MLB Insider Shares Reds' Contact Offer to Kyle Schwarber
In this story:
As the day goes on, more details are coming out about what other teams offered Kyle Schwarber.
Schwarber re-signed with the Phillies for five years, $150 million. The Orioles matched that offer, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The Cincinnati Reds also offered Schwarber five years, but their proposal was in the $125 million range, with room to grow," Rosenthal wrote.
The Pirates offered Schwarber a deal, but did not include a fifth year.
Like many fans suspected, the Reds offered Schwarber significantly less money and tried to convince him to sign for a discount with his hometown team.
Possibly even more concerning, Rosenthal reports that the Reds are not expected to pursue any of the other expensive free agents.
This takes the Reds out of contention for guys like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, and others.
"Their offer to Schwarber was tieed to their belief that his addition would help ticket sales."
The Reds will most likely try to find a trade partner to improve its offense for the 2026 season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4