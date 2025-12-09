MLB Insider Shares Reds' Contact Offer to Kyle Schwarber

As the day goes on, more details are coming out about what other teams offered Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber re-signed with the Phillies for five years, $150 million. The Orioles matched that offer, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"The Cincinnati Reds also offered Schwarber five years, but their proposal was in the $125 million range, with room to grow," Rosenthal wrote.

The Pirates offered Schwarber a deal, but did not include a fifth year.

Like many fans suspected, the Reds offered Schwarber significantly less money and tried to convince him to sign for a discount with his hometown team.

Possibly even more concerning, Rosenthal reports that the Reds are not expected to pursue any of the other expensive free agents.

This takes the Reds out of contention for guys like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, and others.

"Their offer to Schwarber was tieed to their belief that his addition would help ticket sales."

The Reds will most likely try to find a trade partner to improve its offense for the 2026 season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



